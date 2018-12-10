A judge will decide how long one of three people involved in the deaths of two convenience store employees will spend in prison before he can apply for parole.

In June 2018, Laylin Delorme was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder after killing Karanpal Banghu at a Mac’s, and for handing another man a gun 15 minutes later, at a separate Mac’s, to kill Ricky Cenabre on December 18, 2015.

Each first-degree conviction represents 25 years in prison before parole eligibility. The prosecutor called for the two sentences to be served one after the other, so Delorme can’t ask for parole for 50 years.

The defence said Delorme had a difficult childhood and that he is remorseful, and asked the judge to allow for the two sentences to be served at the same time so the accused can get out in 25 years.

During the sentencing arguments, Delorme said, “I’m sorry for everything; all the pain and hurt.”

The judge is expected to deliver a decision Tuesday.

The co-accused, Colton Steinhauer, is schedule to go to trial in the spring.

A teenager involved in the killings was convicted on two counts of manslaughter.