

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of a young Alberta hockey player.

Shortly after the MacEwan University Griffins played the SAIT Trojans in Calgary Friday night, 23-year-old Nakehko Lamothe collapsed in the dressing room and was rushed to hospital.

His family said Lamothe had a clean bill of health. It is believed he died of a heart attack or a blood clot.

“Nakehko was extremely proud of his Indigenous heritage and took the same passion and enthusiasm he demonstrated as a player and applied them to becoming a role model for Indigenous youth,” MacEwan University said in a statement.

Lamothe, a bachelor of science student and forward in his third year with the Griffins, grew up in the Bigstone Cree Nation in Calling Lake.

He played in three junior leagues in the prairie provinces before joining the Griffins, helping the team win back-to-back Alberta Colleges Athletic Association titles in 2017 and 2018.

SAIT said it was saddened by the news of the young man’s passing, adding, “We are a close-knit community and we gather strength from each other. This loss has affected us all.”

Both schools offered condolences to Lamothe’s family and friends.

The Griffins’ Jan. 26 game against the Trojans has been postponed.

With files from Regan Hasegawa