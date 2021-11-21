MacEwan Griffins take U SPORTS women’s soccer national title for the first time

Samantha Gouveia (4) soars for possession during the gold medal U SPORTS women's soccer final on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 (Source: U SPORTS). Samantha Gouveia (4) soars for possession during the gold medal U SPORTS women's soccer final on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 (Source: U SPORTS).

Edmonton Top Stories