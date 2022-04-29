MacEwan University celebrates 50 years

MacEwan University kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations on April 29, 2022. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) MacEwan University kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations on April 29, 2022. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally

Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island