EDMONTON -- Two more Alberta post-secondary institutions have outlined their back-to-school safety protocols as MacEwan University and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology shared their plans.

MacEwan's plan stresses rapid testing for those who are unvaccinated and mask-wearing for all:

A rapid testing plan will be implemented in September for unvaccinated campus visitors

The school expects those on campus to wear masks when distancing is not possible. It notes faculty can require students to wear masks in instructional spaces

A vaccination survey will be emailed out this week. Aggregate results will be used to inform the rapid testing program

NAIT's protocols focus on masking with the school working towards a rapid-testing program:

Masks are required in all indoor spaces

Staff and students are "strongly encouraged" to get vaccinated before coming to campus

NAIT is working to determine how it could introduce rapid testing on campus

On Tuesday, the University of Alberta, University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge all announced similar plans to take effect next month that include regular, rapid-testing for all unvaccinated campus visitors.

Universities in Ontario have taken on stricter measures by making vaccinations mandatory for those returning to campus.

The University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina have adopted similar policies for campus access.

Post-secondary institutions in Atlantic Canada are maintaining policies encouraging students to be vaccinated, stopping short of making it a requirement.