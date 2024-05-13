EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Machete, knife used in attack on dog walker: police

    An Alberta Health Services ambulance. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Alberta Health Services ambulance. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man was injured when he was attacked while walking his dog earlier this month.

    Emergency crews were called to 67 Street and 101A Avenue at 5:20 a.m. on May 5.

    The 55-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a man and woman with what appeared to be a knife and a machete.

    The pair left the scene before police arrived.

    The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police are still investigating. 

