Charges are pending after a man was seen threatening passing vehicles with a machete.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 58 Street and 121 Avenue.

Police say the man failed to follow directions from officers when they arrived on the scene, so they used a non-lethal riot control launcher on the suspect.

The 33-year-old man was taken to hospital for reasons unrelated to the non-lethal launcher.