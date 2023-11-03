MADD launches annual holiday anti-impaired driving campaign

The 36th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign kicked off on Friday as a reminder to drivers not to drive impaired this holiday season.

People are asked to tie a red ribbon to their vehicle, keychain, or bag as a reminder that it's never alright to drive impaired.

The campaign is put on every year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

"We're entering a time where there's a lot of parties and office parties and lots of family gatherings. And we don't want anyone after those to get into a vehicle impaired," said Laurie Kryger of MADD.

Kryger says her family has been devastated by the impacts of impaired driving.

"Five and a half years ago, my husband and brother-in-law were killed, and one of our daughters was injured by someone else's decision to drive impaired," she said.

"My husband and I have five children. So we have five children that no longer have their dad, no longer have their uncle."

The Edmonton Police Service says 15 per cent of fatal collisions and 11 per cent of serious injury collisions investigated by police in 2022 involved an impaired driver.

The EPS will be conducting a holiday checkstop campaign that will start later this month.

Kryger says she hopes it will be enough.

"The impact of somebody else's decision has impacted our family for future generations," she said.

"I don't want another family to have to have an RCMP come to their door and knock on it and tell them that their loved one has been killed. I wouldn't wish that on anyone."

The Project Red Ribbon campaign runs until Jan. 8, 2024.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adel Ahmed