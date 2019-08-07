Major collision on Groat Road causing traffic delays
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 12:29PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 1:00PM MDT
A collision at the intersection of 111 Avenue and Groat Road is causing traffic issues in the area.
A woman was trapped inside her vehicle, pinned under the large truck. She has now been removed from the vehicle.
The lights at the intersection are not working, and congestion is building.
Edmonton police are advising motorists to avoid the area. A portion of the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.
More details to come…