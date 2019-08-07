

Kelsey Dyer and Diego Romero , CTV News Edmonton





A crash at the intersection of 111 Avenue and Groat Road is still causing traffic delays.

Edmonton police responded to the collision at 11:49 a.m. after an SUV exited Westmount Mall, attempted to turn into the westbound lanes of 111 Avenue at Groat Road and was hit by a dump truck travelling west.

The SUV was pinned under the truck and the driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

No charges have been laid and police are investigating.

EPCOR remains on scene fixing the traffic lights and police are asking drivers to avoid the area during rush hour.