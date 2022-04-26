Major Crimes investigating after man's body found in Parkland County ditch

Police are investigating after the body of a 37-year-old man was found in a ditch in Parkland County on Monday.

The man has been identified as being of no fixed address, and RCMP say the circumstances around his death are suspicious.

RCMP Major Crimes has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.