EDMONTON -- An RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a Red Deer home.

Police say they responded to a 911 call to 38 Avenue and 45 Street just after 4:40 a.m. Officers found the man's body on the road and determined he died of a gunshot wound.

Roads in the residential area remain closed to vehicle traffic as police continue to investigate.

Mounties say they believe it's an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety.