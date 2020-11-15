EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after an Edmonton man was found dead in a field south of Leduc.

RCMP were called at approximately 11:45 a.m. Saturday after a body was found in a field near 38 Avenue adjacent to Secondary Highway 2A.

Police went to the scene and determined the death to be suspicious.

RCMP Major Crimes was called in to investigate the suspicious death of the 21-year-old man from Edmonton.

The identity of the man will not be released, police say.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week in Edmonton.

Police are asking for anyone with dash cam footage in the area of Highway 2A near 38 Avenue between Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 11:45 a.m. to call them at 780-980-7297.