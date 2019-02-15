Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Major downtown intersection closed after water main break
A water main break caused flooding in the area of 109 Street and 104 Avenue on Friday night.
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 10:38PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 15, 2019 10:43PM MST
Edmonton police have closed the intersection of 109 Street and 104 Avenue after a water main break Friday night.
Do not go down 109st right now. It's flooding really bad. #yeg #YEGtraffic pic.twitter.com/pZcClFAtE1— Steve (@rockarts) February 16, 2019
More 109st flooding #YEGtraffic #yeg pic.twitter.com/BzXp3WHZLz— Steve (@rockarts) February 16, 2019
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the water main break at approximately 9:20 p.m.
EPCOR is also on scene. The company estimates water in the area will be restored by 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
