Edmonton police have closed the intersection of 109 Street and 104 Avenue after a water main break Friday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the water main break at approximately 9:20 p.m.

EPCOR is also on scene. The company estimates water in the area will be restored by 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

For more information about outages, click here.