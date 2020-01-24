Major event announcement to be made by city on Friday morning
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 9:08AM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and University of Alberta President David Turpin are expected to make an announcement on Friday about a major event.
Few details have been released, but the event is expected to generate $16 million in economic benefits for the community.
The announcement will be made at the U of A at 10 a.m. CTV News Edmonton will carry the press conference live on our website.