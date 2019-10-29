EDMONTON - Groat Bridge will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Tuesday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Nov. 10.

Southbound Groat Road will be closed at 107 Avenue.

Westbound Victoria Park Road will be directed to northbound Groat Road.

Northbound Groat Road will be closed at Emily Murphy Park Road.

River Valley Road will be closed under Groat Road.

River Valley Road under Groat Road shared-use paths will still be open.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.