Major northeast intersection closed as police investigate collision that injures officer

A major intersection in Edmonton's northeast is closed after a collision late Monday afternoon between a police cruiser and another vehicle sent one officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was travelling in the unmarked police vehicle as it headed southbound on Manning Drive with lights and siren activated, and was hurt after a vehicle heading eastbound on 137 Avenue struck the cruiser on the passenger side.

Traffic southbound on Manning Drive has been reduced to one lane, with vehicles eastbound on 137 Avenue being rerouted to southbound Manning as well, as investigators examine the scene.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.