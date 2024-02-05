EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Major northeast intersection reopened after crash that injured officer

    The scene of a collision on Feb. 5, 2024, at the Edmonton intersection of Manning Drive and 137 Avenue involving a police cruiser. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) The scene of a collision on Feb. 5, 2024, at the Edmonton intersection of Manning Drive and 137 Avenue involving a police cruiser. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    A major intersection in Edmonton's northeast was closed after a collision late Monday afternoon sent a police officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The officer was travelling in an unmarked police vehicle as it headed south on Manning Drive with lights and siren activated, and was hurt after a vehicle heading east on 137 Avenue struck the cruiser on the passenger side.

    The intersection was closed until Tuesday morning while police investigated. 

