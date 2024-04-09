Majority of youth who recently died while receiving government care were Indigenous: annual report

Alberta's child and youth advocate is pointing to two trends among recent deaths of young people in the province's care: the majority were Indigenous and drug poisoning was a frequent cause of death.

Between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate was notified about the deaths of 68 children and serious injury of 15 others.

It investigated 47 deaths and one injury in that time period. Of these, 12 of the youth were still in care and 36 were either still receiving child intervention services or had within the previous two years.

The data was released Tuesday by the province's child and youth advocate and will be used to make recommendations to the government to improve outcomes of people in care.

In each death – or in the single case of a youth being seriously injured – investigators compiled information about the services and supports the minor was receiving. The office also looks for trends or themes on an annual basis.

In her newest report, advocate Terri Pelton noted 35 of the 48 youth who died – 73 per cent – were Indigenous.

"More must be done to provide Indigenous young people with the supports they need and to help them stay connected with their families, communities, and cultures,” Pelton said in a news release.

Indigenous youth account for a disproportionate amount of youth either under the care of the government or receiving child intervention services in Alberta. Despite making up about 10 per cent of Alberta's child population, as of December, more than 70 per cent of the 9,080 children and youth receiving child intervention services or in the government's care were Indigenous.

Drugs another trend

Pelton also drew attention to the frequent involvement of drugs in the deaths reviewed over the past 12 months.

In 20 deaths, the manner of death was ruled accidental, including 10 deaths involving drugs or alcohol.

"It's deeply concerning to see children as young as 12 using substances, and sadly, we've seen even younger in the past," Pelton said. "When children and families are struggling, it's crucial they receive early support and care so we can reduce the number of lives lost to this crisis."

Eight deaths were considered medical events, six were suicide, and three were instances of violence.

In some cases, the manner of death was undetermined or still being investigated.

Pelton's recommendations to the government are expected to be released in the fall.

The total number of youth who died or were injured between April 2023 and March 2024 – 83 – was the highest since 2017-18, when 86 youth in the province's care were hurt or died.

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate is an independent office of the Alberta legislature.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kyra Markov