'Make giving a habit': Preparing Thanksgiving dinner for Edmontonians in need

Thanksgiving is the time of year filled with food, turkey, stuffingand cranberry sauce, and the generosity of Edmontonians is helping make sure everyone can enjoy the holiday.

Over at NAIT, students and staff are prepping food for the annual Boyle Street Thanksgiving dinner.

Monday, potatoes were cut and dressings were readied, with turkeys to be deboned and cooked later in the week for the meal on Monday.

"It's something that's very near and dear to our hearts," said Paul Campbell of the NAIT culinary department.

It's also a good experience for the students, learning how to mass-produce 750 meals.

The food is provided by Edmonton's Food Bank, which relies on the generosity of others to keep the tradition going.

"We want people to sit around the table, enjoy each other and have those family gatherings," said Tamisan Bencz-Knight, a spokesperson with the food bank.

On Monday, volunteers at the food bank were also preparing Thanksgiving hampers for its clients, ensuring those in disadvantaged circumstances can enjoy a holiday meal.

"Edmonton's Food Bank is currently feeding over 40,000 people a month, and so those (numbers) could be anyone," Bencz-Knight said.

"It could be a neighbour, it could be colleagues, coworkers, it could be friends down the block, It could be a student next to you."

The food bank is providing meals with a ham, halal chicken or turkey, depending on household size.

The number of food bank clients has risen over the past several years: Four years ago the organization was only serving around 20,000 people a month, according to Bencz-Knight.

"We want people to make giving a habit, because unfortunately, yes, food has come in, but it won't last," she said.

"You can't ask somebody to please wait five months until you get food back in the house. We need to always make sure that we have food available."

In addition to individual clients and families, Edmonton's Food Bank works with over 350 agencies in the city, Bencz-Knight said.

"Those organizations are doing valuable work in the community, supporting individuals," she said.

"Food on the table means that our community can grow and flourish."

Donations can be made online, at the food bank warehouse, city fire stations and at participating grocery stores.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha