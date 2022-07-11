'Makes all the difference': More than 80 tons of donations headed to Ukraine from Edmonton

While many Edmontonians are thinking about summer vacation plans, at least one group is thinking about the war in Ukraine.

"We have the luxury or the ability just to shut down and just go golf, or go to a restaurant, or patio and enjoy the weather. They don't have that luxury over there," said Kevin Royle of Firefighter Aid Ukraine.

The group will send more than 80 tons of critical supplies to the conflict zone this week.

"We have ballistic vests for the front line, we have a whole bunch of hospital consumables, hospital equipment like x-ray machines, ultrasounds," he said.

"There's rescue equipment for firefighters and front line aid workers, there's even some rescue equipment for the soldiers."

The group has been sending aid to Ukraine for years, helping old firefighting gear find new homes, and making sure Ukrainian emergency workers are properly outfitted.

When the war broke out, they shifted their focus. They’ve already sent two cargo planes full of supplies to Ukraine, but the demand remains.

Fortunately, local organizations, businesses, and volunteers continue to support the cause.

"I think with everything going on in Ukraine, it's best to do all that you can to help out, especially all those brave men and women who stayed behind to help out their fellow citizens,” said volunteer Kaden Salyn. “So even if we're doing something simple like sending them helmets and gear, then that makes all the difference to them over there."

In the past, the group had to rely on donations for planes and fuel to get supplies to Ukraine. This time, they’re saving on transportation costs by using passenger planes with extra cargo space.

Donations for Ukraine collected by Firefighter Aid Ukraine. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

The first plane is scheduled to take off Monday night, with another three planes and a shipping container leaving Edmonton throughout the week.

And Royle said this isn’t the end for his group.

"I just don't feel like I can stop or sit down while they can't."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli.