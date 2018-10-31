St. Albert residents are now able to communicate with 911 operators through text, the city said Wednesday.

The service is meant to allow deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired residents to call 911 from cell phones and communicate with the operator via text.

In order to text with 911, individuals requiring the service are asked to register their cell phones online.

Once a phone number is registered, make a voice call to 911. If a number is registered with the service, the 911 operator will be alerted that the caller needs to communicate through texting, and the operator will reach out via text.

Officials said during the text exchange, the voice call needs to stay open as the operator will be listening for background noises and other cues. Those communicating via text are asked to be brief and concise, and urge users to not use slang or abbreviations.

St. Albert worked with Telus to train staff and add infrastructure for the new system.