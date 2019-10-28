EDMONTON -- A male babysitter has dropped his human rights complaint against an Alberta dad two years after filing a human rights complaint alleging discrimination.

James Cyrynowski withdrew his complaint on Oct. 17, according to a letter from an Alberta Human Rights Commission official.

His complaints claimed the single father discriminated based on age and gender after a babysitting job was cancelled.

A second ongoing complaint alleged a mother discriminated against Cyrynowski based on family status when she hired someone else to watch her kids.

Earlier this month, the northern director of the Alberta Human Rights Commission said there was no reasonable basis to proceed with both of James Cyrynowski's complaints.

