Male beaten to death in Edmonton home; homicide unit taking over
Published Sunday, January 24, 2021 8:34AM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a deadly assault Saturday night.
The victim, whose age was not released by police, died in hospital after being beaten in a house near 128 Avenue and 129 Street.
Investigators told CTV News Edmonton they don't believe he lived in the home, and that they were interviewing a number of people.
No one had been taken into custody as of Sunday morning.