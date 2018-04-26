Edmonton police have laid charges against a young man in connection to a violent attack against a cab driver in the city’s northwest.

On Thursday, April 19, at about 8 p.m., officers were called to a reported assault in the area of 120 Street and 130 Avenue.

Police said earlier in the evening at about 6 p.m., a cab driver had picked up two passengers, a male and a female, in the area of 161 Avenue and 124 Street. The woman exited the cab in the area of 172 Street and 104 Avenue, while the male passenger continued on to other locations.

Then, in the area of 120 Street and 130 Avenue, the suspect allegedly attacked the driver with an edged weapon.

Two bystanders witnessed the attack, and intervened – pulling the suspect from the cab and holding him there until police arrived.

Paramedics were called, and treated and transported the driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

The suspect, identified by police as 19-year-old Brady Alook, remains in custody, he faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon, possession of narcotics, fare by fraud, two counts of breach of recognizance and a number of outstanding warrants.