A male was found dead in a Fort McMurray home Monday night, RCMP said.

Mounties responded to a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood at approximately 10:40 p.m. after a report of a home invasion. Officers found a dead male inside the home.

Four people were taken into custody without incident, RCMP said.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death.

An autopsy is expected later this week.