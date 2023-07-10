Male shot with crossbow on Whyte Avenue

Police say a male was shot with a crossbow at Whyte Avenue and 97 Street on July 2, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Police say a male was shot with a crossbow at Whyte Avenue and 97 Street on July 2, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island