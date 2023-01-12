Male wanted for questioning in Regina homicide may be in Edmonton: police

Police believe a person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide in Regina, Sask., last year may be in Edmonton.

They have released a photo of the male in hopes of garnering information.

On March 15, 2022, police were called to a home in southeast Regina for a report of an injured man.

The man, who has been identified as Leslie Victor John Whitebear, 27, of Regina, was taken to hospital where he died of his injury.

Anyone with information about the man in the photograph is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.