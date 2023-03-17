Male with weapon reported near Smoky Lake school, residents urged to go to their basements

Police are urging residents in the area of H. A. Kostash School in Smoky Lake to stay in their homes, and go to their basements if possible after receiving a report of a male with a weapon in the area.

The school is currently on lockdown, and police are telling parents not to go to the school.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

Smoky Lake is about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.