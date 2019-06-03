The Edmonton Oilers signed a pair of players to contract extensions Monday.

Forward Brad Malone, 30, and goaltender Shane Starrett, 24, signed one-year extensions.

Malone appeared in 16 games with the Oilers last season. He spent the rest of the year with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he had 13 goals and 25 assists.

Starrett appeared in 42 regular season games in Bakersfield and posted a record of 27-7-5. He was also named to the AHL’s all-rookie team.

Both players originally signed with the Oilers in 2017.