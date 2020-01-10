EDMONTON -- A 22-year-old Grande Prairie man has been charged with sexual assault against girls he allegedly knew, according to RCMP.

Pape Sow faces two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Grande Prairie RCMP say the offences are alleged to have happened between October and December 2019.

Sow was released on conditions including no contact with any of the victims or with any child under 16, not to attend public parks, swimming areas, daycare centres, schools, playgrounds or community centres or where people under 16 could be expected to be present.

He'll be back in court on Jan. 20.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.