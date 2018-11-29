A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle collision near Ponoka early Thursday morning.

Police, firefighters and emergency services responded to the collision on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway, south of Highway 53, shortly after midnight.

RCMP said the vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.