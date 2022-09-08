Man, 35, charged with manslaughter in downtown assault
The Edmonton Police Service has charged a 35-year-old after a May assault north of the Ice District.
On May 25, officers were called to an assault near 107 Avenue and 106 Street. As they arrived, an unresponsive man was found in an alley.
The man was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries on June 3.
A June autopsy confirmed Abraham Albino, 47, had died of a blunt force trauma.
Dedecho Harun, 35, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in relation to Albino's death, police said Thursday.
