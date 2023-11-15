Man, 40, arrested after doing donuts and hitting playground in Red Deer: RCMP

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with careless driving after he allegedly drove into some playground equipment in Red Deer.

RCMP said the man, who they did not publicly name, was driving his truck in tight circles, also known as doing donuts, in a park off of Ibbotson Close in the Inglewood neighbourhood around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police attended the scene and arrested the man, who was alone in the vehicle.

"Investigation into the incident resulted in one charge of careless driving, which is pending against this male who has been released from police custody," Cpl. Candace Hrdlicka wrote in a news release.

"No injuries were reported and no one was on the playground or in the park at the time of the incident."

RCMP did not say what, if any, damage was done to the park or playground.