Man, 60, dead in Fort McKay; RCMP continue search for wanted man

A shelter-in-place order in a northern Alberta community has now become a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday morning, RCMP asked residents of Fort McKay to stay inside as they searched the area for 21-year-old Anton Grandjambe.

On Wednesday morning, Mounties revealed that a 60-year-old man from the community had been killed.

Police say they first responded at 3 a.m. Tuesday where they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He died a short time later.

His death is considered a homicide and RCMP confirmed Grandjambe is "wanted in relation to the investigation."

"There is no information to suggest there is a risk to the general public at this time," Cst. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a news release.

"A second individual was reported to have injuries which were unrelated to this incident."

Grandjambe is 5'9" tall, weighs 163 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780‐788‐4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Fort McKay is approximately 50 kilometres north of Fort McMurray and about 430 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.