

CTV Edmonton





A 61-year-old man has been charged with indecent exposure after an incident in Rimbey on Tuesday.

A woman told RCMP that a man exposed himself to her at a local business.

Terrance Joseph Myatt, 61, of Rimbey has been charged with an indecent act. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 5, 2019.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have been a victim of a similar incident is asked to call Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Rimbey is about 150 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.