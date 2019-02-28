A 65-year-old man is fighting for his life after a random assault in southeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood after a “violent” assault in the area of 48 Street and 22 Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officers found the 65-year-old man on the ground “in medical distress.”

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains there Thursday night.

Homicide detectives have a male suspect in custody.

EPS is urging anyone who witnessed the assault around the footpath near the southeast corner of 23 Avenue and 50 Street to contact police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.