Man, 81, arrested after report of indecent act on public bus
Police are looking for a man who a teenage girl says exposed himself to her while on the Route #3 Cromdale bus on Sept. 18. (Photo provided.)
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 3:46PM MDT
An 81-year-old man has been arrested after a teen reported an elderly man who stared at her and exposed himself on an Edmonton bus.
Police say a tip by a security person lead them to arresting Edward Benjamin Gladue in downtown Edmonton on Friday.
Gladue faces one charge of indecent act in the public presence of one or more persons.
On Sept. 18, a teen called police after leaving the Route #3 Cromdale bus. She had gotten on at 101 Street and 107 Avenue, and later noticed a man staring at her for several minutes, then that he had exposed his genitals.