An 81-year-old man has been arrested after a teen reported an elderly man who stared at her and exposed himself on an Edmonton bus.

Police say a tip by a security person lead them to arresting Edward Benjamin Gladue in downtown Edmonton on Friday.

Gladue faces one charge of indecent act in the public presence of one or more persons.

On Sept. 18, a teen called police after leaving the Route #3 Cromdale bus. She had gotten on at 101 Street and 107 Avenue, and later noticed a man staring at her for several minutes, then that he had exposed his genitals.