The man charged in connection with a van attack on Jasper Avenue in 2017 parted ways with his lawyer.

Abdulahai Hasan Shirif was charged with five counts of attempted murder after an Edmonton police officer was stabbed and four pedestrians were hit by a U Haul truck.

The judge ordered Sharif to find a new lawyer ahead of a court date on April 9.

He is currently being held in the Calgary Remand Centre.