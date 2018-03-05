Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man accused in violent home invasion turns himself in to police
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 2:59PM MST
Edmonton police said the man who was wanted by police on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged involvement in a violent assault, was in police custody in Calgary Monday.
An EPS spokesperson said 26-year-old Levi Eden turned himself in to Calgary police Monday afternoon.
Eden was wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, break and enter, uttering threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Its alleged Eden broke into a home in the area of 87 Avenue and Strathearn Drive, at about 10:15 p.m. on January 29. Police said he stabbed a 50-year-old man who was in the home. The man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
On Thursday, police said he had since been released from hospital.