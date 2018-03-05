Edmonton police said the man who was wanted by police on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged involvement in a violent assault, was in police custody in Calgary Monday.

An EPS spokesperson said 26-year-old Levi Eden turned himself in to Calgary police Monday afternoon.

Eden was wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, break and enter, uttering threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Its alleged Eden broke into a home in the area of 87 Avenue and Strathearn Drive, at about 10:15 p.m. on January 29. Police said he stabbed a 50-year-old man who was in the home. The man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police said he had since been released from hospital.