EDMONTON -- A Grande Prairie man has been charged after two unrelated assaults Tuesday, including a physical assault on a 12-year-old boy.

On March 30, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a home near 94 Street and 112 Avenue. A woman with facial and head injuries approached officers and told them the man was still inside the home, said RCMP.

The man exited the home with a large knife in his hand, and proceeded to throw the knife at one of the officers, said police. The officers were not injured.

RCMP were able to arrest the man, and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the same man physically assaulted a 12-year-old boy at a business near the home a short time before he assaulted the woman.

The boy had minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

Dallas Ritchie, 30, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:

Aggravated assault

Assault

Assaulting a peace officer

Possess a weapon dangerous to the public

Ritchie will appear in Valleyview Provincial court on Thursday.

The incidents are unrelated and the individuals involved don't know each other, said RCMP.