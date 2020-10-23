EDMONTON -- Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of beating a woman.

Johnathon Crane, 21, was last seen near 96 Avenue and 174 Street on Wednesday wearing white Adidas sandals and a red jacket and carrying a beige gym bag.

Investigators said he could be downtown near 106 Avenue and 96 Street, Millwoods near 82 Street, or Maskwacis, all places he is known to frequent.

Crane is accused of hitting a 21-year-old woman in the head with a broom and punching her multiple times at a west Edmonton home on Oct. 20.

Police have warrants for Crane’s arrest for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, extortion, and two counts of breach of conditions.

Crane has a history of domestic violence and sometimes carries weapons, police said.

Anyone who has information about his location is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crane is Indigenous, has brown hair and eyes, and stands 5’11” and 260 pounds.