Man accused of harassing women at University of Alberta banned from campus

Police have issued a warning about a man following and harassing women at the University of Alberta campus.

Faton Miftari, 39, is under an order not to trespass at any University of Alberta campus or property, the Edmonton Police Service said Friday.

Miftari was previously arrested in Edmonton on Sept. 14, according to EPS, and charged with criminal harassment in connection to a string of events in the Ritchie area.

He allegedly watched a victim's home, went onto the property, banged on the door, and looked into her windows.

He was arrested again on Dec. 16 and charged with trespass by night after reportedly looking in the windows of a home.

Miftari has previously been convicted of criminal harassment and break and enter in Ontario EPS said.

Anyone who sees Miftari on university property or who has an altercation with him is asked to call University of Alberta Protective Services at 780-492-5050 or police at 911 for emergencies and 780-423-4567 for non-emergencies.