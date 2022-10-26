Man accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old Edmonton girl ordered to unlock his phone

GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains details readers may find disturbing.

Noah Madrano has agreed to unlock his phone for investigators but only after a court threatened him with a contempt charge, according to prosecutors in Oregon.

The 41-year-old American is facing eight charges, including luring, kidnapping and rape after a 13-year-old Edmonton girl disappeared in June.

Madrano's lawyer was served with a search warrant for the phone earlier this month, according to documents the Clackamas County District Attorney provided to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

Investigators are looking for images and videos of the girl as well as any communications with her or about her, according to the search warrant. Police have also been permitted to probe his social media accounts.

Madrano told his mother he was refusing to unlock the device during a September phone call from jail, according to a transcript in the prosecutor's documents.

"The DA (district attorney) and the DDA (deputy district attorney) are a bunch of DAFs. Dumb as f—s. That’s what I got to say about that," Madrano is alleged to have told his mom.

"Now I have nothing to hide, but they’re going to have to release me if they want me to cooperate with their little investigation.”

Madrano was arrested by police and FBI agents in a hotel in Oregon City, Ore., on July 2.

The girl was with him and he had the phone on him at the time, prosecutors allege. They added she told police Madrano took several explicit photos and videos of her.

Madrano has been held in custody since the arrest. The girl was reunited with her family shortly afterwards.

A trial was initially scheduled for Aug. 30, but was delayed until Mar. 28.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Katie Chamberlain