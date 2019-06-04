

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was about to stand trial in the death of his infant son.

According to Alberta Courts, Joey Crier failed to show up for a key court proceeding on Monday ahead of his trial this week.

The bruised body of Crier's 19-month-old son was found outside a north Edmonton church in April 2017.

Crier and his then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Mack, were charged with second-degree murder.

Because Crier failed to appear, a judge ruled he's lost the right to stand trial.

Mack will begin her trial on Wednesday.