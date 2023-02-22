Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT

Christopher Becks of Ponoka was charged with human trafficking and police believe there may be further victims (Source: ALERT). Christopher Becks of Ponoka was charged with human trafficking and police believe there may be further victims (Source: ALERT).

