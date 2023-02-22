Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said a joint investigation started in October 2022 after receiving information that a man was targeting vulnerable women, many of whom had no fixed address.

"It's our understanding that this man was actively searching out women who were struggling with addiction," said Staff Sgt. Christopher Hayes, with ALERT's human trafficking team.

"He would lure these women to hotels by offering drugs, food and a place to stay, then exploit them and force them into the sex trade, even taking them to other areas of the province," Hayes added in a statement.

Following a search of his Ottewell home, Christopher Becks of Ponoka was arrested and faces multiple charges, including:

Trafficking a person;

Material benefit from trafficking a person;

Sexual assault;

Uttering threats; and

Overcoming resistance to commission of offence.

According to ALERT, Becks is out on bail with "strict conditions" until his next court appearance on March 3. Police say he may be better known by his nickname of "Bear."

Police are asking for any other victims to come forward to advance their investigation.

"There's a community of these women that he targets," Hayes added. "We are here to help, but there's only so much we can do with the intelligence we have collected thus far."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.