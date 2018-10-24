

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man has been accused of making up a story to mislead collision investigators and police.

Over four months ago, a man reported his truck stolen to RCMP. He said that he had picked up two male hitchhikers, who assaulted him and made off with the vehicle.

Police launched an investigation involving the Forensic Investigation Section and a composite sketch artist.

After what RMCP called a “thorough investigation,” they determined the complainant had made up the report in an attempt to mislead investigators regarding a collision investigation.

The 25-year-old complainant was arrested and charged with public mischief and failure to stop or remain at the scene of an accident.

He has been released from custody and will appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on November 21.