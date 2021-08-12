Advertisement
Man accused of recording under shoppers' skirts sought by St. Albert RCMP
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 11:10AM MDT
St. Albert RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who appeared to be taking upskirt photos or videos at a store. (Courtesy: St. Albert RCMP)
EDMONTON -- St. Albert RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who appeared to be taking upskirt photos or videos at a store.
Police were called on June 23 to London Drugs, where video surveillance of the incident was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or local police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.