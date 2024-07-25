Man accused of selling bad hot tubs, police seeking additional victims

Edmonton police are looking for people they believe may be victims of fraud.

EPS said a 55-year-old Edmonton man is under investigation for allegedly offering fraudulent hot tub repairs and services.

According to police, the man took large deposits from clients and failed to deliver on transactions. He is also accused of keeping some clients' hot tubs, and selling damaged or misrepresented hot tubs.

The man, who used to operate a hot tub store on Yellowhead Trail and 87 Street, now offers his services on Kijiji under the title of "Hot tub services."

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online a www.p3tips.com/250.