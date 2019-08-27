

CTV News Edmonton





A man accused of selling Edmonton Oilers jerseys with fake Connor McDavid signatures is facing additional charges after new victims came forward, according to police.

Chanda Vinesh Singh, 23, was arrested Monday without incident after police laid additional fraud and forgery-related charges.

Investigators allege Singh posed as an official with the Edmonton Oilers Entertainment Group or Pro Am Sports in order to sell the McDavid jerseys with fraudulent autographs, using Facebook’s Messenger app to communicate with potential buyers.

They said he defrauded one person for $23,000 and another for $1,400.

After initially charging Singh in July, police appealed to other potential victims to come forward.

"People either trusted or decided this sounded like a good opportunity and they went for it," Const. Derek Burns with Edmonton Police Service said at the time. "If you're buying any jersey with an autograph or signature, be cautious when you're purchasing online."

On Tuesday, police said five new complainants have contacted them who were allegedly defrauded for approximately $12,570.

Singh faces an additional six counts of fraud under $5,000, six counts of false pretenses under $5,000, three counts of using a forged document and three counts of forgery.

He was originally charged with two counts of possession of a forged document, fraud over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

He’s set to appear in court Sept. 23.